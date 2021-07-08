RBI advises banks to prepare for Libor transition

“With the objective of orderly, safe and sound Libor transition and considering customer protection, reputational and litigation risks involved, banks and financial institutions are encouraged to cease, and also encourage their customers to cease, entering into new financial contracts that reference Libor as a benchmark and instead use any widely accepted alternative reference rate (ARR), as soon as practicable and in any case by 31 December," said the advisory, published by the central bank on its website.

