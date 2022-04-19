RBI aligns large exposure, disclosure norms for NBFCs with banks

On Tuesday, RBI said that aggregate exposure of an upper layer NBFC to any entity must not be higher than 20% of its capital base, although the board can approve an additional 5% to take it to 25%. However, for infrastructure finance companies, the aggregate limit will be 30% to a single entity. To a group of connected entities, aggregate exposure will be limited to 25% of the capital base (unless on account of an infra loan) for all upper layer NBFCs apart from infrastructure finance companies where it will be 35%.