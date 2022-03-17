Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RBI allows additional 3 months to RBL Bank's interim CEO

RBI allows additional 3 months to RBL Bank's interim CEO

In December last year, the bank had said in two separate regulatory statements that RBI has appointed an additional director on its board that chief executive officer Vishwavir Ahuja will go on immediate leave.
1 min read . 10:31 PM IST Shayan Ghosh

  • At present, RBL Bank is being headed by the interim chief whose appointment was earlier approved by the regulator for three months from 25 December

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved a three-month extension for RBL Bank's interim chief executive Rajeev Ahuja from 25 March or till the appointment of a regular chief, whichever is earlier, the lender said on Thursday.

At present, RBL Bank is being headed by the interim chief whose appointment was earlier approved by the regulator for three months from 25 December. In December last year, the bank had said in two separate regulatory statements that RBI has appointed an additional director on its board that chief executive officer Vishwavir Ahuja will go on immediate leave.

Following Vishwavir Ahuja's departure, the board of the private lender formed a search committee to identify candidates both from within and outside the bank.

"We wish to further inform that on request of the bank, RBI...has approved the extension of term of Rajeev Ahuja, interim managing director and CEO of the bank for a further period of three months with effect from 25 March 2022 or till the appointment of a regular MD & CEO, whichever is earlier," the bank said on Thursday.

