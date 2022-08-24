RBI allows American Express to add new customers after over 15 months of curbs

In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by American Express Banking Corp…the restrictions imposed, vide order dated April 23, 2021, on on-boarding of new domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect, the regulator said
MUMBAI :The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday lifted restrictions on global card network American Express after an over 15-month hiatus and allowed it to onboard customers, citing "satisfactory compliance".
On 23 April last year, RBI had imposed restrictions on American Express Banking Corp, restricting it from onboarding new domestic customers from May. The regulator had cited non-compliance with a circular from 2018 on storage of payment system data. Two other large corporations, Diners Club and Mastercard, were also asked to stop issuing new cards in 2021. RBI subsequently allowed both of these card networks to start issuing new cards.
"In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by American Express Banking Corp…the restrictions imposed, vide order dated April 23, 2021, on on-boarding of new domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect," the regulator said on Wednesday.
At the centre of these restrictions is a regulation from April 2018 that mandated all payments data from India to be stored in the country. This initially did not sit well with many companies, but most eventually complied. These guidelines are applicable to all payment system providers authorized by RBI to set up and operate a payment system in India under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.
Data to be stored exclusively in India include complete end-to-end transaction details and information collected, carried, and processed as part of the message or payment instruction.
Sanjay Khanna, interim country manager and chief operating officer, American Express Banking Corp, India said, “India is a key strategic market for American Express and today's decision is the result of our significant local investments in technology, infrastructure, and resources."