RBI allows AU Small Finance Bank to deal with foreign exchange

“We wish to inform you that the Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated 12th April, 2023, has approved the following: a. Re-appointment of Mr. Sanjay Agarwal as Managing Director & CEO for a period of 3 (three) years w.e.f. 19th April, 2023 till 18th April, 2026; and b. Re-appointment of Mr. Uttam Tibrewal (DIN: 01024940) as Whole Time Director for a period of 3 (three) years w.e.f. 19th April, 2023 till 18th April, 2026," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

