MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has partially lifted restrictions imposed last December on HDFC Bank, allowing it to issue new credit cards, said a person aware of the development.

HDFC Bank was ordered to halt launching new digital banking initiatives and freeze credit card issuance until the lender addresses the lapses that led to a series of glitches. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued the 2 December order after outages in the internet and mobile banking systems over the past two years. Before the ban, the bank had been adding over 100,000 credit card customers every month between April and November.

That said, HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private lender, remains India’s largest credit card issuer, with 14.8 million cards outstanding at the end of June, followed by SBI Card with 12 million and ICICI Bank with 11.03 million.

In February this year, the regulator appointed an external firm to conduct a special audit of the entire information technology (IT) infrastructure of the bank. On the progress of RBI’s third-party IT audit and a possible timeline for lifting of the embargo, its chief information officer Ramesh Lakshminarayanan said in June that the bank has completed all assessments and the matter is with the regulator.

HDFC Bank added 7 million liability relationships in FY21 and hopes to onboard a significant portion of these customers once the embargo is lifted. This data was also cited by Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, the bank’s chief financial officer, on a call with analysts on 17 April.

While credit cards are riskier for banks, given their unsecured nature, they fetch better returns. Primarily, there are two kinds of credit card customers based on their repayment habits—those who pay the entire dues in one go and are called transactors, and those who pay a portion to avoid default and are known as revolvers. The latter fetch more interest to credit card issuers.

However, the regulator is yet to ease restrictions on new digital launches by the bank. Last December the bank had informed stock exchanges that RBI also advised the bank to temporarily stop all launches of the digital business-generating activities planned under its program ‐ Digital 2.0 (to be launched) and other proposed business-generating IT applications. Digital 2.0, the bank said in its FY20 annual report, is about re-imagining its digital platforms “providing the customer with a frictionless financial experience".

