RBI allows HDFC Bank to issue new credit cards in partial lifting of its December ban

However, the regulator is yet to ease restrictions on new digital launches by the bank. Last December the bank had informed stock exchanges that RBI also advised the bank to temporarily stop all launches of the digital business-generating activities planned under its program ‐ Digital 2.0 (to be launched) and other proposed business-generating IT applications. Digital 2.0, the bank said in its FY20 annual report, is about re-imagining its digital platforms “providing the customer with a frictionless financial experience".

