RBI allows IDFC to exit as promoter of IDFC First Bank

RBI granted IDFC a banking licence in April of 2014 pursuant to the February 2013 universal bank licensing guidelines. These guidelines mandated IDFC create a non-operative financial holding company (NOFHC) structure to house the bank and other financial services units of the parent company to ensure the banking business was completely ring-fenced from other activities of the firm. The parent company IDFC was also mandated to hold a minimum of 40 percent stake in the bank, locked in for the first five years, and thereafter reduce it to 15 percent over ten years. The RBI’s latest internal working group recommendations propose that the cap on promoters’ stake, in the long run, may be raised from 15 percent to 26 percent of the paid-up voting equity share capital of private banks.