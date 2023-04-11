RBI allows lenders to take deposits for funding green projects

RBI allows lenders to take deposits for funding green projects1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 07:02 PM IST
The decision is part of the RBI’s push to put in place regulations that encourage the nation’s banks to lend more to environment-friendly projects and mitigate risks emerging from climate change
The Reserve Bank of India will allow banks to raise ‘green deposits’ from June as it seeks to boost allocation of funds towards renewable energy and clean transportation projects.
