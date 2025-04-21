RBI allows minors over 10 years to operate bank accounts independently in India

RBI on April 21 allowed minors over 10 years of age to open and operate independent savings and term deposit bank accounts in India. 

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published21 Apr 2025, 07:54 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday, April 21, permitted banks to allow minors above the age of 10 years to open and operate bank accounts.
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday, April 21, permitted banks to allow minors above the age of 10 years to open and operate bank accounts.(Bloomberg)

India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), announced on Monday, April 21, that minors above the age of 10 will be able to open and operate independent bank accounts, reported the news agency PTI.

According to the report, the minors will be able to independently open and operate a savings bank account, along with term deposit accounts. 

Also Read | Banks slash deposit rates taking cue from RBI’s repo cut

“Minors above such an age limit not less than 10 years and up to such amount and such terms as may be fixed by the banks keeping in view their risk management policy, may be allowed to open and operate savings/ term deposit accounts independently, if they so desire, and such terms shall be duly conveyed to the account holder,” said RBI in the circular cited the news agency.

RBI's notice also said that after the minors attain the age of majority, fresh operating instructions and specimen signature of the account holder will be required to be kept on the record of the bank. 

Also Read | Banks want authority to freeze accounts making illegal transactions. Here’s why

The central bank also permitted that the banks are permitted to offer additional banking facilities to minor accounts based on their risk management policy.

“The banks are free to offer additional banking facilities like internet banking, ATM/ debit cards, cheque book facility, etc, to the minor account holders based on their risk management policy, product suitability and customer appropriateness,” reported the news agency, citing the circular.

What if minor is under 10 years of age?

In case a minor is under 10 years of age, they can still open their bank accounts, but it has to be done through his or her natural or legal guardian, as per the circular to the commercial and cooperative banks.

Also Read | What RBI’s proposed norms mean for co-lending, gold loans

The minors under the age of 10 years, will also be allowed to open such bank accounts with their mother as a guardian.

The banks are directed to ensure that the bank account for minors, irrespective of whether it is operated independently or through a guardian, will not be allowed to be overdrawn and that there should always remain a credit balance, as per the report.

The banks are also directed to perform a due diligence process for the customers, for opening deposit accounts of minors, and undertake ongoing due diligence, reported the news agency citing RBI.

RBI has asked banks to make a new or amend existing policies to align them with the revised guidelines, by July 1, 2025.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsIndustryBankingRBI allows minors over 10 years to operate bank accounts independently in India
MoreLess
First Published:21 Apr 2025, 07:54 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Industry

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.