RBI allows one-year term for Vishwavir Ahuja

“…we wish to inform you that the approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been received for the re-appointment of Vishwavir Ahuja as the managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, for further period of one year, with effect from 30 June. The re-appointment as above is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the bank," the private lender said in a statement to the stock exchanges on Friday.

