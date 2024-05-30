RBI allows rupee accounts outside India for currency internationalisation; simplifies norms for non-residents

Written By Nikita Prasad
First Published10:00 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday, May 30, allowed the opening of rupee accounts outside India as part of its strategic plan to internationalise the domestic currency. The RBI said in its annual report today that it has finalised a strategic plan for 2024-25 and envisaged liberalisation of external commercial borrowing (ECB) framework and 'Go-live' for phase I of software platform for ECBs and trade credits reporting and approval (SPECTRA) project.

‘’With emphasis on continuous synchronisation of the FEMA operating framework with the evolving macroeconomic environment, rationalisation of various guidelines will be of primary focus,'' the central bank said in its annual report. The RBI will permit the opening of rupee (INR) accounts outside India by persons resident outside India (PROIs) as part of the 2024-25 agenda.

"INR lending by Indian banks to PROIs and enabling foreign direct investment (FDI) and portfolio investment through special accounts [special nonresident rupee (SNRR) and special rupee vostro account (SRVA)," said the report.

The rationalisation of the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) and review of the IFSC regulations under FEMA also are part of the agenda for the current financial year.  The RBI report further said that the rationalisation of regulations towards the internationalisation of INR was undertaken to enable the settlement of bilateral trade in local currencies. 

Going forward, it said the liquidity operations would continue to be in sync with the stance of the monetary policy, while the foreign exchange operations would be guided by the objective of ensuring orderly movements in the exchange rate of the rupee.

