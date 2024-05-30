Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  RBI allows rupee accounts outside India for currency internationalisation; simplifies norms for non-residents

RBI allows rupee accounts outside India for currency internationalisation; simplifies norms for non-residents

Written By Nikita Prasad

  • The RBI said that it will permit the opening of rupee accounts outside India by persons resident outside India (PROIs) as part of the 2024-25 strategic agenda.

There have been media reports that the RBI might pay an extra Rs10,000 crore as interim dividend to the government for the fiscal year ending March 2018.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday, May 30, allowed the opening of rupee accounts outside India as part of its strategic plan to internationalise the domestic currency. The RBI said in its annual report today that it has finalised a strategic plan for 2024-25 and envisaged liberalisation of external commercial borrowing (ECB) framework and 'Go-live' for phase I of software platform for ECBs and trade credits reporting and approval (SPECTRA) project.

‘’With emphasis on continuous synchronisation of the FEMA operating framework with the evolving macroeconomic environment, rationalisation of various guidelines will be of primary focus,'' the central bank said in its annual report. The RBI will permit the opening of rupee (INR) accounts outside India by persons resident outside India (PROIs) as part of the 2024-25 agenda.

"INR lending by Indian banks to PROIs and enabling foreign direct investment (FDI) and portfolio investment through special accounts [special nonresident rupee (SNRR) and special rupee vostro account (SRVA)," said the report.

The rationalisation of the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) and review of the IFSC regulations under FEMA also are part of the agenda for the current financial year. The RBI report further said that the rationalisation of regulations towards the internationalisation of INR was undertaken to enable the settlement of bilateral trade in local currencies.

Going forward, it said the liquidity operations would continue to be in sync with the stance of the monetary policy, while the foreign exchange operations would be guided by the objective of ensuring orderly movements in the exchange rate of the rupee.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.