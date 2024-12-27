The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed UPI access for prepaid payment instructions through third party applications. Now, the interface of any 3rd party app can be used to transfer and receive money in the wallet.
If one needs to transfer or receive money in Paytm or Google Pay wallet, the person does not need to use the interface of those apps. Money can be transferred to/from the wallet even using the app of any other UPI players
