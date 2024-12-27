Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  RBI allows UPI access for prepaid payment instruments via third party applications: Here's what it means

RBI allows UPI access for prepaid payment instruments via third party applications: Here's what it means

Nikita Prasad

  • RBI allows UPI access for prepaid payment instruments via third party applications: Here's what it means

RBI Building. Photo by Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed UPI access for prepaid payment instructions through third party applications. Now, the interface of any 3rd party app can be used to transfer and receive money in the wallet.

If one needs to transfer or receive money in Paytm or Google Pay wallet, the person does not need to use the interface of those apps. Money can be transferred to/from the wallet even using the app of any other UPI players

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
