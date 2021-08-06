Mumbai: In order to ensure a smooth transition from Libor to alternative benchmarks by 31 December, the central bank on Friday reviewed guidelines related to export credit in foreign currency and restructuring of derivative contracts.

“The transition away from London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) is a significant event that poses certain challenges for banks and the financial system," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

The global transition from Libor became necessary after it was discovered that banks were manipulating the rate in 2007-08 that sparked an investigation by Britain’s Financial Services Authority (FSA).

Libor rates over tenors are calculated as averages of rates polled by major banks and used for pricing debt instruments and derivatives like currency swaps and interest rate swaps. India’s exposure to borrowings linked to the benchmark is estimated to be around $331 billion, Mint reported in January.

RBI said that at present authorized dealers are allowed to extend pre-shipment credit in foreign currency to exporters for financing the purchase, processing, manufacturing or packing of goods prior to shipment at Libor, Euro-Libor, Euribor related rates of interest. In view of the impending discontinuance of Libor as a benchmark rate, banks can now extend export credit using any other widely accepted Alternative Reference Rate in the currency concerned.

Secured overnight financing rate (SOFR), one such alternative reference rate, is based on transactions in the US Treasury repo market and is being widely used as a substitute for Libor in dollar-denominated loans and derivatives across the world.

Meanwhile, as per extant instructions, a change in any of the parameters of an original derivative contract is treated as restructuring and the resultant change in the mark-to-market value of the contract on the date of restructuring is required to be settled in cash. On Friday, RBI also reviewed this guideline.

“Since the impending change in reference rate from Libor is a force majeure event, banks are being advised that change in reference rate from Libor or Libor-related benchmarks to an Alternative Reference Rate will not be treated as restructuring," it said on Friday.

The intention of a force majeure clause is to save the borrower from the consequences of something over which he has no control, according to a note by law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas from March last year.

Last month, the central bank urged banks and other financial institutions to incorporate robust fallback clauses, preferably well before the cessation date, in all financial contracts that reference Libor where the maturity is after the announced cessation date of the benchmark. It added that banks should also ensure that new contracts entered into before 31 December that reference Libor but mature after the cessation date include fallback clauses.

“Banks are also encouraged to cease using the Mumbai Interbank Forward Outright Rate (Mifor), published by the Financial Benchmarks India Pvt Ltd (FBIL) and which references the Libor, as soon as practicable and in any event by 31 December," it said on 8 July.

Prior to this, in August 2020, RBI had issued a ‘Dear CEO’ letter to all commercial banks sensitizing them about the need to be prepared for the Libor cessation. Then, in November, governor Shaktikanta Das said that Indian Banks’ Association has been working with market participants to facilitate the transition.

