RBI amends two guidelines to allow smoother Libor transition

Last month, the central bank urged banks and other financial institutions to incorporate robust fallback clauses, preferably well before the cessation date, in all financial contracts that reference Libor where the maturity is after the announced cessation date of the benchmark. It added that banks should also ensure that new contracts entered into before 31 December that reference Libor but mature after the cessation date include fallback clauses.

