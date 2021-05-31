RBI announces FPI investment limits in G-secs and SDLs

Also, the entire increase in limits for SDLs (in absolute terms) has been added to the 'General' sub-category of SDLs, said the circular on 'Investment by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) in Government Securities: Medium Term Framework (MTF)'. The FPI limit in G-Sec General, G-Sec Long Term, SDL General, SDL Long Term, and Corporate Bonds, was ₹9,54,280 crore as on March 31, 2021. The revised limit (in absolute terms) for April 2021-September 2021 period is ₹10,14,957 crore, including ₹2,43,914 crore for G-sec General and ₹5,74,263 crore for Corporate Bonds.