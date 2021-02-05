RBI announces integrated ombudsman scheme for bank customers

“To make the ombudsman mechanism simpler, efficient and more responsive, it has been decided to integrate the three Ombudsman schemes and introduce centralised processing of grievances following a ‘One Nation One Ombudsman’ approach. This is intended to make the process of redress of grievances easier by enabling the customers to register their complaints under the integrated scheme, with one centralised reference point," said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said, while announcing the policy decision of the Monetary Policy Committee.