RBI announces liquidity measures to ensure orderly market conditions

The Monetary policy committee (MPC) in its statement on 6 August said that headline inflation may remain elevated in the second quarter, however it would moderate in the second half. It also noted that that food and fuel prices are stabilising and cost push factors are moderating. The recent appreciation of the rupee is also likely to have an impact on imported inflationary pressures. Taking all this into account the MPC decided to pause and remain watchful and use the available space judiciously to support the revival of the economy.