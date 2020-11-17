RBI announces merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank and DBS Bank's India arm

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday announced the merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with the wholly-owned subsidiary of DBS Bank in India soon after it imposed a one-month moratorium on the private lender and capped deposit withdrawals at ₹25,000.

This is the third bank after Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, Yes Bank that has been put under a moratorium in recent times.

DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DBS Bank Ltd, Singapore, which in turn is a subsidiary of Asia’s leading financial services group, DBS Group Holdings Limited and has the advantage of a strong parentage.

The central bank has issued a banking license to operate as banking company on 4 October 2018. As on 30 June, DBIL’s total regulatory capital was ₹7,109 crore and its gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) and net NPAs were low at 2.7% and 0.5%, respectively. The lender’s capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) was at 15.99%.

“Although the DBIL is well-capitalised, it will bring in additional capital of ₹2,500 crore upfront, to support credit growth of the merged entity," RBI said, adding that the combined balance sheet of DBIL would remain healthy after the proposed amalgamation, with CRAR at 12.51%, without taking into account the infusion of additional capital.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank has been gasping for capital and not only did its capital adequacy ratio fail to meet regulatory norms, it turned negative in the September quarter. Its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines contracted to -2.85% as on 30 September, as against a regulatory minimum of 10.875%. The bank reported a net loss of ₹397 crore in the September quarter, compared with a year-earlier loss of ₹357 crore. LVB, which has been under RBI’s prompt corrective action (PCA) since September 2019, said on 8 October that it has received an indicative non-binding offer from Clix Group.

“The financial position of Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. (the bank) has undergone a steady decline with the bank incurring continuous losses over the last three years, eroding its net-worth. In absence of any viable strategic plan, declining advances and mounting non-performing assets (NPAs), the losses are expected to continue," the central bank said.

The bank, RBI said, is also experiencing continuous withdrawal of deposits and low levels of liquidity.

“It has also experienced serious governance issues and practices in the recent years which have led to deterioration in its performance," said RBI.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via