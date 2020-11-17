RBI announces merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank and DBS Bank's India arm

Lakshmi Vilas Bank has been gasping for capital and not only did its capital adequacy ratio fail to meet regulatory norms, it turned negative in the September quarter. Its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines contracted to -2.85% as on 30 September, as against a regulatory minimum of 10.875%. The bank reported a net loss of ₹397 crore in the September quarter, compared with a year-earlier loss of ₹357 crore. LVB, which has been under RBI’s prompt corrective action (PCA) since September 2019, said on 8 October that it has received an indicative non-binding offer from Clix Group.