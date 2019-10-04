Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India, on Friday, along with its monetary policy, announced a number of moves in the payments space, aimed at boosting digitisation and data availability. Some were updates to earlier announcements, while there were a few fresh initiatives as well.

The central bank said in the monetary policy of August 2019 that money transfers via National Electronic Funds Transfer will be 24X7 from December. So far the transfer of funds via NEFT can only be during banks’ working hours. The facility of electronic transfer of funds is available from 8 am to 7 pm on all working days, except the second and the fourth Saturday of the month. On Friday, the RBI added that it will extend collateralized liquidity support on NEFT to round the clock, an improvement from the 7:45 pm on working days so far. Collateralized liquidity support broadly refers to the RBI putting in the shortfall of funds in a transaction, in exchange for the payer’s securities as collateral

The RBI has mandated the creation of an internal ombudsman by non-bank issuers of prepaid payments wallets. Only issuers with more than 10 million (1 crore) prepaid payments instruments outstanding will be covered by this directive. Thus major digital wallet providers such Amazon Pay, Mobikwik or PhonePe are likely to fall under this ambit. The latest step builds upon the Ombudsman Scheme for digital transactions which was set up in January 2019. The Ombudsman scheme lists out a series of issue that may arise for customers of prepaid payment instruments.

Given the rapid developments in the digital payments space, the RBI plans to give out more granular data covering payment systems authorised by the RBI. So far it publishes data on various payment and settlement system indicators. However, how granular, or what kind of additional data can be expected, was not clarified.

While issuance of cards is growing rapidly in the country, payment acceptance infrastructure needs to keep up. To ensure this, the RBI has decided to create an ‘Acceptance Development Fund’, which will be operationalised by December 2019

To expand the digital payments ecosystem, the RBI has said that State/UT Level Bankers Committees (SLBCs/ UTLBCs) shall identify one district in their respective States/UTs on a pilot basis. The identified district may be allocated to a bank with significant footprint which will try to make the district 100% digitally enabled.