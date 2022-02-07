"Settlement of all outstanding transactions will accordingly get postponed to the next working day i.e., February 8, 2022," the release said. Transactions under Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) Fixed rate Reverse Repo and MSF operations, for which the second leg settlement date was February 7, 2022 will now mature on the next working day i.e., February 8, 2022. Further, the daily LAF Fixed rate Reverse Repo and MSF windows will be available as usual on February 7, 2022, the release stated.