The Reserve Bank of India today announced that it will conduct open market operations or OMO of government t securities worth ₹20,000 crore in two tranches.

"On a review of current and evolving liquidity and market conditions, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operation (OMO) for an aggregate amount of ₹20,000 crores in two tranches of ₹10,000 crores each. The auctions would be conducted on August 27, 2020 and September 03, 2020," RBI said.

For the OMO to be held on August 27, the RBI will be buying longer-dated government securities maturing between 2024 to 2032 while it will selling securities that mature between October and November this year.

The Reserve Bank said it will continue to monitor evolving liquidity and market conditions and take measures as appropriate to ensure orderly functioning of financial markets.

The securities for the second tranche auction on September 03, 2020 will be announced separately, the RBI said





