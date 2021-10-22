RBI announces scale-based regulatory framework for NBFCs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The regulatory structure for NBFCs will comprise of four layers based on their size, activity, and perceived riskiness.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
NBFCs in the lowest layer will be known as NBFC - Base Layer (NBFC-BL), while those in the middle layer and upper layer will be known as NBFC - Middle Layer (NBFC-ML) and NBFC - Upper Layer (NBFC-UL) respectively.
The top ten eligible NBFCs in terms of their asset size will always reside in the upper layer, irrespective of any other factor.
Under the new framework, the RBI has tweaked the non-performing asset (NPA) classification to more than 90 days for all categories of NBFCs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
When it comes to the experience of the Board, considering the need for professional experience in managing the affairs of NBFCs, at least one of the directors must have relevant experience of having worked in a bank/ NBFC.
Further, there will also be a ceiling of ₹1 crore per borrower for financing subscription to Initial Public Offer (IPO). NBFCs can fix more conservative limits, the Central bank said in a statement.