RBI announces straight purchase of government securities worth 10,000 crore

Reserve Bank of India on Thursday announced the straight purchase of government securities worth ₹10,000 crore through open market operations.

In a notification RBI said that it will purchase long term securities maturing in 2026, 2029 and 2031.

“In a review of the current liquidity and financial conditions, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under Open Market Operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of ₹10,000 crores on September 24, 2020," the central bank said.

Since March RBI has conducted several simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under open market operations. RBI’s simultaneous sales and purchases of government securities, termed 'Operation Twist’ is a way to manage yields in the market. By tweaking long term yields, RBI wants to lower the long-term interest rates to stimulate the weak economy.

During 2020-21 (up to July 31), RBI has injected ₹1,24,154 crore through open special market operation (OMO) purchases.

According to a study published by the RBI in the annual report, the announcements on Operation Twist conducted from December to June have resulted in a cumulative fall in G-sec yield by 23 basis points

The Reserve Bank had last used this tool in April and July of this fiscal year to accelerate the monetary transmission in the system.

According to RBI, the transmission to bank lending rates has improved, with the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans declining by 91 bps during March-June 2020. The spreads of 3-year AAA rated corporate bonds over G-Secs of similar maturity has declined from 276 bps on 26 March 2020 to 50 bps by end-July 2020. Even for the lowest investment grade bonds (BBB-), spreads have come down by 125 bps by end-July 2020.

The central bank’s simultaneous sale and purchase of government bonds, along the lines of the US Federal Reserve’s Operation Twist, is expected to stimulate private sector borrowing, as well as dampen term premia to aid the centre’s borrowing programme by making it cheaper.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via