RBI announces straight purchase of government securities worth 10,000 crore

According to RBI, the transmission to bank lending rates has improved, with the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans declining by 91 bps during March-June 2020. The spreads of 3-year AAA rated corporate bonds over G-Secs of similar maturity has declined from 276 bps on 26 March 2020 to 50 bps by end-July 2020. Even for the lowest investment grade bonds (BBB-), spreads have come down by 125 bps by end-July 2020.