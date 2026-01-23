RBI announces third tranche of stimulus ahead of MPC as rupee hits new low
RBI announces ₹1 trillion in OMOs and a $10 billion dollar-swap to ease system liquidity and support the rupee after it hit a record low of 91.97.
MUMBAI :
Amid persistent tightness in liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today announced its third tranche of open market operations (OMOs) for the purchase of government securities worth ₹1 trillion and dollar-rupee buy/sell swaps of $10 billion, to be conducted in February.