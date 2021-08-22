Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RBI appoints 3 new executive directors

RBI appoints 3 new executive directors

Currently, RBI as 12 executive directors and 30 chief general managers, who come under 4 deputy governors. Photo: Mint
1 min read . 04:05 PM IST Gopika Gopakumar

  • The central bank has promoted Grade F officers Ajay Kumar, AK Choudhary and Deepak Kumar as executive directors for the year 2021-22

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has promoted three new officials to the post of executive directors (EDs), the central bank said in an internal circular.

According to this circular issued by RBI’s human resources department, Ajay Kumar, A.K. Choudhary and Deepak Kumar are the three officers in Grade F who have been promoted as executive directors for the year 2021-22. Mint has reviewed a copy of the circular.

Before being promoted to the new post, Ajay Kumar was heading New Delhi regional office of RBI as regional director.

Choudhary was the chief general manager-in-charge of department of supervision in Mumbai and Deepak Kumar was the chief general manager in charge of department of information technology at RBI.

Among the three, Ajay Kumar has the longest residual service of 8 years before he attains 60 years, followed by Deepak Kumar who has 3 residual years and Choudhary of 2 years

Currently, RBI as 12 executive directors and 30 chief general managers, who come under 4 deputy governors.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das’ three-year term is coming to an end in December this year. Das had succeeded former RBI governor Urijit Patel who quit abruptly 3 years ago.

