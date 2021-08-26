Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Banking >RBI appoints Ajay Kumar as new Executive Director

RBI appoints Ajay Kumar as new Executive Director

Reserve Bank of India appoints Ajay Kumar as Executive Director
1 min read . 03:08 PM IST Livemint

  • Ajay Kumar has, over a span of three decades, served in foreign exchange, banking supervision, financial inclusion, currency management and other areas in the Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Ajay Kumar as Executive Director (ED) with effect from August 20, 2021, the RBI informed on Thursday. Prior to being promoted as ED, Kumar was heading the New Delhi Regional Office of the Bank as Regional Director.

Kumar has, over a span of three decades, served in foreign exchange, banking supervision, financial inclusion, currency management and other areas in the Reserve Bank.

As Executive Director, Kumar will look after Department of Currency Management, Foreign Exchange Department and Premises Department.

Kumar has Masters in Economics from Patna University, MS in Banking from ICFAI and Certified Bank Manager from Institute of Bank Management and Research, Hyderabad. 

He has undertaken Executive Management Programme from Kellogg School of Management, Chicago and holds other professional qualifications including Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).

