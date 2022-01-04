The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Deepak Kumar and Ajay Kumar Choudhary as new executive directors (ED) with effect from 03 January, according to an official statement.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Deepak Kumar was heading the department of information technology of RBI, while Ajay Choudhary was Chief General Manager-in-Charge, Department of Supervision.

Kumar has over a span of three decades working in RBI’s central office departments covering policy making and project management functions in the areas of information technology, cyber security, payment systems, currency management, human resource management, banking supervision, foreign exchange management.

Kumar will look after Foreign Exchange Department, Department of Communication and Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the RBI.

Kumar holds a PhD on the subject ‘Impact of Computerisation on Banking Industry during Nineties - an Evaluation’. He is a Post Graduate Diploma in International Marketing from Delhi School of Economics, besides having earned professional qualifications including Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).

Meanwhile, Choudhary has, over a span of three decades, served in supervision, regulation, currency management, payments and settlements, and other areas in the Reserve Bank, in its Central Office as well as Regional Offices. He will look after fintech department, risk monitoring department and inspection department.

Choudhary holds a Master’s degree in Physics from Delhi University, besides having earned professional qualifications including Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).

