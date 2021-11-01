Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has authorized private lender Bandhan Bank as its agency bank for undertaking government business.

The appointment would allow Bandhan Bank to undertake government business on behalf of the central bank. With this, Bandhan Bank joins ranks with a few other scheduled private sector banks to be empanelled as agency banks of the RBI.

As an agency bank of the RBI, authorized to undertake government business, Bandhan Bank will be able to handle transactions related to the collection of state taxes and revenue receipts such as goods and services tax (GST) and value-added tax (VAT); collection of stamp duty and pension payments on behalf of central and state governments.

The bank said its branch network, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, state-of-the art products and services; and digital banking capabilities, will help it discharge its duties effectively by bringing governments and citizens closer to each other.

“Since its launch six years ago, Bandhan Bank has been dedicated towards bringing millions of Indians into the fold of formal financial services and catalyzing the creation of sustainable livelihoods. The RBI’s decision to authorize Bandhan Bank to undertake government business as an agency bank will further help us contribute to nation-building; and we thank the RBI for this approval," said Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, chief executive, Bandhan Bank.

Ghosh said that the bank enjoys the trust of over 24 million customers and, now, has the opportunity to serve the government with its banking services.

