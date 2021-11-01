RBI appoints Bandhan Bank as Agency Bank to conduct govt business

“Since its launch six years ago, Bandhan Bank has been dedicated to bringing millions of Indians into the fold of formal financial services and catalysing the creation of sustainable livelihoods. The RBI’s decision to authorise Bandhan Bank to undertake Government business as an Agency Bank will further help us contribute to nation-building, and we thank the RBI for this approval. Bandhan Bank enjoys the trust of over 2.4 crore customers and, now, we have the opportunity to serve the government with our banking services. We are indeed grateful for this opportunity." said Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bandhan Bank.