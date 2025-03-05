The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Dr. Ajit Ratnakar Joshi as Executive Director (ED) with effect from March 03, 2025.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Dr. Joshi was serving as Principal Adviser in Department of Statistics and Information Management. Dr. Joshi has experience of over three decades in the areas of statistics, information technology, and cyber risk management.

He also served as member of faculty at the Institute of Development and Research in Banking Technology, Hyderabad. He has also served as member of several committees and working groups relating to compilation of macroeconomic statistics and policy issues.