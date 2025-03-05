RBI appoints Dr Ajit Ratnakar Joshi as new Executive Director with effect from March 3

Published5 Mar 2025, 04:00 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS LOGO) - RTX14S9A

 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Dr. Ajit Ratnakar Joshi as Executive Director (ED) with effect from March 03, 2025.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Dr. Joshi was serving as Principal Adviser in Department of Statistics and Information Management. Dr. Joshi has experience of over three decades in the areas of statistics, information technology, and cyber risk management.

He also served as member of faculty at the Institute of Development and Research in Banking Technology, Hyderabad. He has also served as member of several committees and working groups relating to compilation of macroeconomic statistics and policy issues.

 As Executive Director, Dr. Joshi will look after Department of Statistics and Information Management and Financial Stability Department. Dr. Joshi has a master’s degree in statistics from Nagpur University, Ph.D. in monetary economics from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Diploma in Development Policy and Planning from the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi and is a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB)

First Published:5 Mar 2025, 04:00 PM IST
