RBI appoints Muneesh Kapur as executive director
The Reserve Bank Wednesday said it has appointed Muneesh Kapur as Executive Director with effect from October 3, 2023. As executive director, he will look after the Department of Economic and Policy Research
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Wednesday said it has appointed Muneesh Kapur as Executive Director (ED) with effect from October 3, 2023. As executive director, he will look after the Department of Economic and Policy Research.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message