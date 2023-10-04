RBI appoints Muneesh Kapur as executive director

The Reserve Bank Wednesday said it has appointed Muneesh Kapur as Executive Director with effect from October 3, 2023. As executive director, he will look after the Department of Economic and Policy Research

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Wednesday said it has appointed Muneesh Kapur as Executive Director (ED) with effect from October 3, 2023. As executive director, he will look after the Department of Economic and Policy Research.

Before being promoted to the post of ED, Kapur was Adviser-in-Charge of Monetary Policy Department and secretary to the Monetary Policy Committee, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

“Over a span of nearly three decades in the Reserve Bank, Kapur has worked in the areas of macroeconomic policy and research and monetary policy in Department of Economic Policy and Research and Monetary Policy Department in RBI", the Reserve Bank statement read.

Kapur has also served as Adviser to Executive Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF) during 2012-15. He holds a Master’s degree in Economics and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB), the RBI said.

Department of Economic and Policy Research A knowledge centre for macroeconomic policy oriented research, the Department of Economic and Policy Research is entrusted with the task of providing research inputs and management information system (MIS) services for policy-related decision making.

The research agenda of the department primarily focuses on macroeconomic challenges facing the Indian economy and covers multi-dimensional issues relating to monetary policy, growth and inflation dynamics, financial markets, forecasting of macroeconomic variables, banking sector, financial stability and external sector management.

The department is responsible for publishing the statutory reports of the Reserve Bank, viz., the Annual Report and the Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India. Other publications of the department include State Finances: A Study of Budgets; the Reserve Bank of India Bulletin; the Handbook of Statistics on Indian States;and RBI Occasional Papers. The History of the Reserve Bank is also published by the department.

The department is also a source of primary statistics on monetary aggregates, balance of payments and external debt, flow of funds, financial savings and state finances. It has been playing a crucial role in dissemination of long time series data on a host of macroeconomic variables through print and electronic media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

