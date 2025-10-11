RBI appoints Sonali Sen Gupta as new Executive Director

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Sonali Sen Gupta as Executive Director (ED), effective from October 09, 2025. Before this appointment, Sonali Sen Gupta was the Regional Director for Karnataka at the Bangalore Regional Office.

With over three decades of experience in the central bank, Sonali Sen Gupta has worked in areas including financial inclusion, human resource management, banking regulation and supervision. She has represented the RBI in G20 – Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) and OECD – International Network on Financial Education (INFE) and has served as a Director on the board of National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE).

She has also been a member of several other internal and external Committees. Additionally, she is RBI’s Nominee Director on the Board of Indian Overseas Bank.

As Executive Director, Sonali Sen Gupta will oversee the Consumer Education and Protection Department, the Financial Inclusion and Development Department, and Inspection Department.