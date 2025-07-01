RBI appoints veteran banker Kesavan Ramachandran as Executive Director

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, appointed veteran banker Kesavan Ramachandran as an Executive Director effective from 1 July 2025, according to the official release.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Shri Kesavan Ramachandran as Executive Director (ED) with effect from July 01, 2025,” said the central bank in its official statement.

Ramachandran has been promoted to the Executive Director position at RBI from his current position as the Principal Chief General Manager in the Risk Monitoring Department.

Who is Kesavan Ramachandran? Kesavan Ramachandran has spent over three decades working in the banking industry. He specialises in currency management, Banking and Non-Banking supervision, training and administration.

He also served as Principal of the Reserve Bank Staff College during his career and as the central bank nominee on the Board of Cananra Bank for more than five years. Ramachandran was also on the Auditing and Assurance Standards Board of ICAI for a period of two years.

Kesavan Ramachandran's role as the Executive Director will involve overseeing the Department of Regulation (Prudential Regulation Division).

Kesavan Ramachandran's Education Kesavan Ramachandran holds a postgraduate degree of Master's in Business Administration in Banking and Finance and a diploma in International Financial Reporting from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in the United Kingdom.

He is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF).

RBI's public debt, elevated asset valuation concerns RBI in its Financial Stability Report for June 2025, released on Monday, 30 June 2025, said the rising public debt in the Indian economy, elevated asset valuations, and geopolitical tensions can potentially lead to fresh market shocks.

“Financial markets remain volatile, especially core government bond markets, driven by shifting policy and geopolitical environment. Alongside, existing vulnerabilities such as soaring public debt levels and elevated asset valuations have the potential to amplify fresh shocks,” said the RBI in the quarterly report.