Dhanlaxmi Bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the appointment of Ajith Kumar K.K as its new Managing Director & CEO, as per an exchange filing on April 19.

Also Read | Dhanlaxmi Bank stock gains another 5%, up nearly 70% in last 10 sessions; here's why

In a letter dated April 18, 2024, the RBI conveyed its approval under Section 35B of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, for Ajith Kumar K.K. to take charge as the MD & CEO of Dhanlaxmi Bank for a tenure of three years.

Also Read | RBI imposes fine on Dhanlaxmi Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank over non-compliances

Dhanlaxmi Bank was trading down 2.28 per cent at ₹42.80 on April 19, at 9:31 am on the BSE. Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank, which has a market capitalisation of ₹1,082.89 crore, is down 35 per cent from its 52-weeks high of ₹58.70.

Kumar will take over from J.K. Shivan as Managing Director and CEO.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had in January approved Dhanlaxmi Bank's request to extend the term of Shivan as Managing Director and CEO till a successor takes over. Shivan's original term ended on January 29, 2024.

Also Read | Dhanlaxmi Bank's independent director quits citing attitude of MD & CEO, multiple other issues

Kumar, a seasoned banker with over 36 years of experience at Federal Bank, has held various leadership roles spanning credit, human resources, business operations, and branch banking. He is currently serving as the Chief Human Resources Officer at Federal Bank in the cadre of President, as per the filing.

A meeting of the bank's Board of Directors will be convened in due course to formally approve the appointment. Subsequently, the appointment will be placed before the bank's shareholders for their approval, in line with regulatory requirements.

On January 12, the RBI imposed monetary penalties of varying degrees, against ESAF Small Finance Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, and Punjab and Sind Bank over various non-compliance issues.

FEDERAL BANK More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!