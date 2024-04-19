RBI approves appointment of Ajith Kumar K.K. as new Dhanlaxmi Bank MD & CEO; Company shares down 2%
In a letter dated April 18, 2024, the RBI conveyed its approval for Ajith Kumar K.K. to take charge as the MD & CEO of Dhanlaxmi Bank for a tenure of three years. Kumar will be replacing JK Shivan as Managing Director and CEO.
Dhanlaxmi Bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the appointment of Ajith Kumar K.K as its new Managing Director & CEO, as per an exchange filing on April 19.
