RBI approves appointment of Rajiv Kumar as part-time chairman of HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank announced the RBI's approval of Rajiv Kumar as part-time chairman for three years, starting July 15, 2026. Kumar, a former Chief Election Commissioner, played a vital role in banking reforms and ensuring accountability in financial practices during his previous tenure.

PTI
Published15 Jul 2026, 08:35 PM IST
RBI Approves Rajiv Kumar as HDFC Bank's Part-Time Chairman for Three Years
RBI Approves Rajiv Kumar as HDFC Bank's Part-Time Chairman for Three Years(Reuters)

HDFC Bank on Wednesday said RBI has approved appointment of former Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar as part-time chairman of the bank for a period of three years.

His appointment comes into effect from July 15, 2026, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interim chairman Keki Mistry continues to be a non-executive non-independent director of the bank, it added.

Kumar is former Chief Election Commissioner of India and Finance Secretary. Kumar had been instrumental in revitalising public sector banking and the financial sector as Secretary Department of Financial Services between 2017 and 2020.

Within a fortnight of Kumar joining Department of Financial Services, accounts of about 3.38 lakh shell companies were frozen, hitting at the architecture of black money itself. Curbs on ponzy schemes followed.

Through decisive policy direction and execution, Kumar led a comprehensive clean-up of bank balance sheets by mandating transparent recognition and provisioning of NPAs and by enforcing accountability among borrowers under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code framework, it said.

"His approach addressed the long-standing twin balance sheet problem by restoring credit discipline and rebooting the creditor-debtor relationship. These efforts, structured around the '4R strategy' of Recognition, Resolution, Recapitalisation, and Reforms, enabled a sharp turnaround in the banking sector, with public sector banks returning to sustained profitability and improved asset quality," it said.

His tenure saw decisive action against illicit financial practices, strengthening regulatory oversight of cooperative banks, and enforcing accountability in high-profile default cases. For loans of 50 crore and above, passport details became mandatory, closing the door on big borrowers who might flee before action caught up, it said.

A key pillar of this transformation was the unprecedented recapitalisation of public sector banks, involving capital infusion exceeding 3 lakh crore, which helped restore solvency and lending capacity, it added.

Banking SectorHDFC BankPublic Sector Banks
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeIndustryBankingRBI approves appointment of Rajiv Kumar as part-time chairman of HDFC Bank
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.