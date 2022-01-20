The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed former comptroller and auditor general (CAG) chief Vinod Rai as the independent chairman of the Unity Small Finance Bank (USFB), according to an official statement.

"Rai will add significant value to the board of Unity Bank. Moreover, his vast experience as a board Member in several PSU and private banks will help in building a strong foundation and shaping the long term strategy at Unity Bank," Unity Bank said in its statement.

Apart from Vinod Rai, USFB board includes former RBI official Sandip Ghose, former Syndicate Bank CMD Basant Seth and former RBL Bank chairman Subhash Kutte.

USFB, a joint venture between Centrum Group and Bharatpe, has commenced operations as a small finance bank with effect from November 1, 2021.

The proposed merger of debt-ridden Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank with USFB is being examined and the process of amalgamation will start after the government approval, news agency PTI reported.

Various aspects of the scheme of amalgamation have been examined and the government would soon send its suggestions, if any, to the RBI.

The RBI had prepared a draft scheme of amalgamation and the same was placed in the public domain on November 22 as part of seeking suggestions and objections, if any, from members, depositors and other creditors of PMC Bank and Delhi-based USFB. The deadline for submitting the comments was till December 10.

The draft scheme of amalgamation envisages a takeover of the assets and liabilities of PMC Bank, including deposits, by USFB, thus giving a greater degree of protection for the depositors, the RBI had said in November last year.

It may be seen that USFB has been set up with capital of about ₹1,100 crore as against regulatory requirement of ₹200 crore for setting up of a small finance bank.

