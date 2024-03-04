RBI approves AU-Fincare merger, to take effect on 1 April
Under the merger agreement, shareholders of Fincare Small Finance Bank will get 579 equity shares of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd for every 2,000 fully paid-up equity shares they own.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the proposed merger of Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd with AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, a little over four months after it was first announced.
Next Story
₹1,096.350.9%
₹1,430.350.13%
₹1,083.450.77%
₹125.750.28%
₹773.05-0.12%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message