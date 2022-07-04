RBI approves HDFC Bank’s merger with parent HDFC

Currently, HDFC Bank is in the home loan business in conjunction with HDFC. As per the arrangement, HDFC Bank sells home loans, while HDFC approves and disburses. HDFC Bank gets a sourcing fee for the transactions and has the option to purchase up to 70% of the fully-disbursed loans. As of 31 December, the merged entity‘s loan book stood at ₹17.9 trillion, way ahead of ICICI Bank’s ₹8.14 trillion and Axis Bank’s ₹6.65 trillion.