RBI approves HDFC Bank Group's plans to acquire 9.50% 'aggregate holding' in IndusInd Bank
HDFC Bank Group must acquire a major shareholding in IndusInd Bank within one year, and ensure that its aggregate holding does not exceed 9.50 percent at any time.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved HDFC Bank's proposal to acquire "aggregate holding" of up to 9.50 percent in the paid-up share capital or voting rights of IndusInd Bank, the latter informed the exchanges.
