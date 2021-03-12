OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >RBI asks banks, NBFCs to report accounts restructured due to COVID-19 separately

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday asked the banks and other lenders to report the accounts restructured due to coronavirus separately to credit bureaus. Lenders should make necessary modification to their system and report it to credit bureaus within two months, the banking regulator said.

All commercial banks including small finance banks, local area banks and regional rural banks, primary (urban) co-operative banks/state co-operative banks/district central co-operative banks, India Financial Institutions (Exim Bank, NABARD, NHB and SIDBI) and non-banking financial companies (including housing finance companies) were asked to inform the credit bureaus about restructuring the accounts.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The regulator modified the format to incorporate the restructuring of accounts due to COVID-19.

For consumer bureau, the label of the field ‘written off and settled status’ is modified as ‘Credit Facility Status’ and it will also have a new catalogue value, viz., ‘restructured due to COVID-19’, RBI said.

For commercial bureau, the existing field ‘Major reasons for restructuring’ will have a new catalogue value, viz., ‘restructured due to COVID-19’, it added.

The existing field ‘account status’ will have a new catalogue value, viz., ‘restructured due to COVID-19' for MFI bureaue.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout