RBI asks banks, NBFCs to report accounts restructured due to COVID-19 separately

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday asked the banks and other lenders to report the accounts restructured due to coronavirus separately to credit bureaus. Lenders should make necessary modification to their system and report it to credit bureaus within two months, the banking regulator said.

The regulator modified the format to incorporate the restructuring of accounts due to COVID-19.

For consumer bureau, the label of the field 'written off and settled status' is modified as 'Credit Facility Status' and it will also have a new catalogue value, viz., 'restructured due to COVID-19', RBI said.

For commercial bureau, the existing field ‘Major reasons for restructuring’ will have a new catalogue value, viz., ‘restructured due to COVID-19’, it added.

The existing field ‘account status’ will have a new catalogue value, viz., ‘restructured due to COVID-19' for MFI bureaue.