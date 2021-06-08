RBI asks banks not to destory CCTV footage from demonetisation period

According to a PTI report, the 2016 demonetisation has led to an all-time high generation of over 14 lakh suspicious transaction reports (STRs), a record 1,400 per cent jump over the past, by banks and other financial institutions in the country. STRs are also generated by the banks for those transactions that give rise to a reasonable ground of suspicion that it may involve financing of the activities relating to terrorism. The Financial Intelligence Unit has compiled comprehensive data of such instances, including fake currency deposits, for the year 2017-18. This data was later shared with various investigative agencies like the Income Tax Department, the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence among others.