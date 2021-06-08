RBI asks banks not to destroy CCTV recordings of demonetisation period

Huge crowds were witnessed at bank branches across the country for exchanging or depositing the demonetised currency. On the basis of various inputs, the investigative agencies also started probing matters relating to illegal accumulation of new currency notes. In order to facilitate such investigations, the RBI has asked the banks not to destroy the CCTV recordings of the period of demonetisation till further orders. "...keeping in view the investigations pending with law enforcement agencies, proceedings pending at various courts, you are advised to preserve the CCTV recordings of operations at bank branches and currency chests for the period from November 08, 2016 to December 30, 2016 in a proper way, till further orders," the RBI said in a circular to banks.